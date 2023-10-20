Advertise
Penton Farms packed with pumpkin seekers

By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERBENA, Ala. (WSFA) - When the calendar hits October, Penton farms filled with folks looking for that perfect pumpkin.

“This year we have about 10,000 kids booked for field trips,” said Rachell Penton with Penton Farms.

For most of the year, this land is for the crops. Then comes fall, pumpkin season.

“We have about 70 acres of pumpkins we grow just for this. Decorating is huge. It takes a lot of guys and weeks and weeks to get ready for this.”

There are all kinds of things to do for the kids. You can cruise down some super slides, play in huge boxes of corn, hang out, and pet some of the animals, and there are all kinds of great photo ops. The highlight for most, the tractor ride to the pumpkin patch. You’ll find all shapes, sizes, and colors. If you don’t want to hunt, there’s a pile of pumpkins in the gift shop, a full concession stand, and plenty of smiles.

The Penton Farms pumpkin patch will be open all the way through October 31st. Check out their website for hours and location.

