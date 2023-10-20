Pike Road superintendent gives details on new high school

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents, teachers and students at Pike Road Schools eagerly waited to hear the details about the new high school Thursday night during Superintendent Keith Lankford’s State of the Schools address.

The superintendent said the school will be much bigger than its current building on Georgia Washington Road.

“We know that with this high school, we’re building it to grow into,” said Lankford.

The school board recently started a contract for the acquisition of the 73.25-acre parcel on Pike and Vaughn Roads, located 6 miles from the Georgia Washington campus.

The contract is expected to close on Oct. 31.

New features of the school will include a competition gym and an auxiliary gym, a state-of-the-art performing arts center, and a new career tech center with STEM labs, all designed to help students advance academically.

The school district plans to break ground on the acquired land in March 2024.

Expected completion will be announced at a later date.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.