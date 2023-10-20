Advertise
Town of Pike Road celebrates Fall season with Plein Air Paint Out, “Hay, Look at us” contest

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The town of Pike Road is celebrating some of its favorite fall traditions- its annual Hay Bale contest and its annual Plein Air Paint out!

Every year, residents of Pike Roads neighborhoods and businesses decorate hay bales that are then judged by people from outside the community. It’s called the “Hay, Look at Us!” competition. Judging will take place next week.

This weekend, Pike Road hosts its 12th annual Plein Air Paint Out. Plein air painting is fast-paced outside (plein air is French for “outdoors”) and focuses on landscapes and scenes’ ever-changing light and colors. This year’s theme, “Unique Spaces, Special Places,” captures the unique rural charm and treasured community characteristics that make the Town of Pike Road such a special place to live and visit.

Friday and Saturday, October 20 – 21, will allow artists to explore the Town of Pike Road on their own to let their creativity flow while they paint. Participants will reunite Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. for Golden Hour Painting at The Waters, capturing the unique light and shadows that “golden hour” brings.

Learn more about the painting process and where you can see it in action here.

