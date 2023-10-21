22nd Annual Walk of Life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of walkers and runners geared-up in pink to bring awareness to an illness that effects people worldwide.

Co-Founder of the Joy to Life Foundation and breast cancer survivor Joy Blondheim created the Walk to Life back in 2002 to raise money for people in need of screenings.

“Its very emotional to see all of this happen because we thought this would go on a year or two, but it seems to be working and everyone is supportive and it’s just a wonderful thing the support that we’ve got,” said Blondheim.

Besides making a difference in the river region, people were proud to walk for loved ones or themselves.

Vivian Kelly Scott is a survivor who has been breast cancer free for seven years, but she has participated in the walk for over a decade to support of others and the foundation.

“Lets everybody be aware of breast cancer how you detect breast cancer,” said Scott.

The newly lunched mobile mammography bus, named after the Joy to Life Foundation, was also at the race.

The money raised will cover 1,000 mammograms for people in Alabama.

