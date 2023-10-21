Advertise
Crash on U.S. Route 231 involving 18-wheeler leaves one dead

Crash. MGN image.
Crash. MGN image.(MGN)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down U.S. Route 231 has left one dead, Brundidge police report.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Police responded to a wreak on Route 231 involving an 18-wheeler. According to the report, a civilian vehicle was traveling south when it diverted from it’s lane, crossed the median, and collided head-on with the truck headed north.

The wreak temporarily shut down the road in both directions, but has since been cleared.

The victim has not yet been identified.

