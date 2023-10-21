Crash on U.S. Route 231 involving 18-wheeler leaves one dead

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down U.S. Route 231 has left one dead, Brundidge police report.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Police responded to a wreak on Route 231 involving an 18-wheeler. According to the report, a civilian vehicle was traveling south when it diverted from it’s lane, crossed the median, and collided head-on with the truck headed north.

The wreak temporarily shut down the road in both directions, but has since been cleared.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.