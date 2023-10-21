Faulkner falls at home to Georgetown College

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner came into Saturday looking to stop their three-game losing streak against the number 11 team in the nation. However, Georgetown College had other plans. The Tigers dominated all afternoon and took home a 27-3 victory.

After failing to gain any momentum on the game’s opening drive, the Eagles were forced to punt the ball. Georgetown College did not have a lot of success moving the ball themselves and was forced to settle for a field goal to take the early lead.

The Eagles answered right back, and thanks to a big 29-yard gain when quarterback Raequan Beal connected with Lamarie Mitchel, Faulkner was in striking distance of the endzone. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were also forced to settle for a field goal, which would turn out to be the only points Faulkner was able to get on the scoreboard.

The Faulkner defense took the field once again and held the Tigers to just a field goal for the second straight time.

After a Faulkner punt to start the second quarter, the Georgetown College offense re-took the field. This time, it only took one play to find the endzone when Gehrig Slunaker and JC Shegog connected for a 47-yard touchdown.

Neither team was able to find the endzone again in the first half, and the score remained 13-3 at halftime.

The Tigers capitalized on having the second half’s opening possession and stormed down the field 69 yards, capping it off with a 25-yard Darius Neal rushing touchdown to extend the lead further.

Neal and Georgetown College added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, sealing the deal and handing Faulkner their fourth loss in a row.

Only three games are left on the schedule for Faulkner this season, and next Saturday’s matchup isn’t going to be any easier. The Eagles will welcome in the tenth team in the nation, Bethel University, for a 1:30 p.m. showdown at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

