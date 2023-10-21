Huntingdon wins big on the road, defeats Greensboro College 56-8

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks traveled up to Greensboro, NC on Saturday to face the winless Greensboro College Pride. The Hawks went on to roll over the Pride and took home a massive 56-8 victory.

It took a while for the offense to find their rhythm in this one, but in the second quarter, it all came together. The Hawks took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, and then the offense exploded for 21 points.

Huntingdon led 28-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, while Huntingdon led 35-0, the defense also decided it was time to score. Gus Johnson intercepted a Jayden Morrison pass and took it to the house to give the Hawks a commanding 42-point lead.

In a game that seemingly nothing could go wrong for Huntingdon, something went wrong. Troy Garner took the handoff for the Hawks and fumbled the ball. Greensboro’s Michael Forney scooped up the loose ball, and Forney took it to the endzone for the Pride’s first touchdown of the day.

Not trying to be outperformed by the Greensboro defense, a short while later, the Hawk’s defense got to Morrison, forcing the quarterback to lose the ball. Austin Colston picked it up for Huntingdon and took it 50 yards to the endzone.

When the dust settled Saturday afternoon in Greensboro, the Hawks prevailed in a big way. Not only did the offense outscore Greensboro, the Huntingdon defense also outscored their counterparts 14-7.

The victory improved Huntingdon’s record to 6-2 on the season, and with only two games left on the schedule, the Hawks are now looking to get into playoff form. Next up for the school is another road game. This time, they make the trip to Brevard, NC, to take on Brevard College on November 4 after a much-deserved off week.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.