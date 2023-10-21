Advertise
MPD: Officer relieved of duty on abuse charge

MPD has initiated disciplinary action against Cox.
MPD has initiated disciplinary action against Cox.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An on-duty officer with the Montgomery Police Department has been relieved of duty and charged with first degree sexual abuse.

Markelle Cox, 27, previously an officer with the Patrol Division, has been placed on administrative leave as of Oct. 21 after MPD became aware of the criminal allegations.

The MPD has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Cox.

