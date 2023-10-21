Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reeltown student battling cancer crowned honorary homecoming queen

A Reeltown High School student battling terminal cancer was surprised with a special honor.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Prior to the homecoming game, the Reeltown community honored a student battling cancer.

Melody Jackson, 16, has a rare terminal cancer called adrenocortical carcinoma.

“She has a large mass on her adrenal gland,” said her mother, Voni Jackson. “It’s metastasized to her lungs and her brain and her vaginal wall.”

Although the doctors have given Melody a short time to live, Jackson said she is determined to live to see the day she becomes a veterinarian.

Friday night, students and teachers from Reeltown High School surprised Melody with pink roses, her favorite flower.

The young cancer warrior thought she had a front row seat to watch the homecoming court, not knowing she too would be crowned as an honorary queen.

“Reeltown has done so much,” said her aunt, Jennifer Spain.

People in the community have donated blankets and gift cards, raised money, and held up signs in support for Melody as she fights the aggressive disease.

A GoFundMe has been set up in continuing support for the family.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules...
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Macon County Sheriff André Brunson discussed a deputy who fired his weapon near the Tuskegee...
Accounts differ after deputy fires gun near Tuskegee homecoming parade
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Eufaula boy

Latest News

Parade of Pumpkins opens in Prattville
Parade of Pumpkins opens in Prattville
Reeltown student battling cancer crowned honorary homecoming queen
Reeltown student battling cancer crowned honorary homecoming queen
Neighbors in Selma continue to rebuild after the January 12th tornado. One resident got a huge...
Selma woman displaced by Jan. 12 tornado gifted new home
New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election. Alabama’s...
Alabama election officials to use GIS system to locate voters for polling sites
Hope Inspired Ministries wins Leadership Montgomery's Unity Award
Hope Inspired Ministries wins Leadership Montgomery's Unity Award