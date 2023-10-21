Selma woman displaced by Jan. 12 tornado gifted new home

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighbors in Selma continue to rebuild after the Jan. 12 tornado. One resident got a huge surprise that allows her to start over.

When the blindfold was lifted from Mona Bonner’s eyes Friday, she was overwhelmed with emotions as she stepped inside her new home that was already paid in full. It’s a gift she said she counts as a blessing.

Bonner survived the January tornado inside her old home that was destroyed.

“I fell to the floor and went to calling Jesus. And he heard my call. I came out without a scratch, and when I came outside, oh Jesus, I have never seen nothing like that before my life,” said Bonner.

Her new home marks a fresh start and an answer to yet another prayer. She described how she didn’t get upset after the loss of her old home, and credited God for getting her to this new one.

Family, friends and Samaritan’s Purse volunteers from across the country came together to dedicate Bonner’s home. She was handed the keys.

Shawn Vollmering, a superintendent for Samaritan’s Purse in Selma, said the need is great there. He said the group comes in after a disaster to help with recovery, saying, “It’s a great opportunity to show the community the love of Jesus Christ.”

Vollmering says Bonner’s story is one of hope and restoration.

“She has been a really special person to me. in this process. She’s got such a joy in her heart,” said Vollmering.

“He never took something away from me that didn’t give me better about Jesus today,” said Bonner.

This is the first of 10 home dedications that the Samaritan’s Purse has planned in Selma.

Visit the Samaritan’s Purse website if you would like to volunteer or support the organization’s efforts.

