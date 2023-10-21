Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over brake fluid safety issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid safety issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 55,000 of the Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023.

The vehicle can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. The agency says that as a result, the vehicle could have reduced braking performance.

That could increase the risk of crashing.

Tesla has released a software update free of charge to correct the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the mail beginning Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday
A former corrections officer for Kilby Correctional Facility was arrested.
Former Kilby prison officer charged with using job for personal gain
Carlee Russell
Ala. Attorney General talks about Carlee Russell’s conviction

Latest News

MPD has initiated disciplinary action against Cox.
MPD: Officer relieved of duty, jailed on abuse charge
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Military spokesman says Israel plans to increase strikes on Gaza
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Reward offered for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Maryland judge
Runners and walkers moving for those battling or conquering breast cancer
22nd Annual Walk of Life