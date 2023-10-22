First Alert: Warm and dry through the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The extended period of warm and dry weather continues now through the upcoming week. Today will feature plenty of clouds and some sunshine. Afternoon highs will warm near 80 degrees, even with the extra clouds. Winds will be around 5 mph during the day.

The extra clouds we are contending with is all thanks to a frontal boundary that will move across the region, while it wont bring much needed rain, it will give us more clouds for the sun to filter through over the next few days.

Clouds will be in abundance tonight, lows will hover in the 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with east winds around 5 mph. Lows will hover in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Tuesday through Friday will be almost carbon copies of each other. Highs through midweek will remain on either side of 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, aiding in the warm, yet seasonal, temperatures. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s and 60s under a fair sky each night.

The start of next weekend is also looking warm and dry. Saturday will feature highs into the lower 80s under a sunny sky. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s under fair conditions.

First Alert: Long range futureview models indicate that our next chance for rain will arrive by the end of the month. Sometime between the 29th and the 31st. We are watching the potential for a cold front to swing across the region giving us the chance for rain.

While this system is more than a week away, it is something we will track closely and fine tune the forecast as we near the end of the month. We much need the rain as drought conditions continue across the state, timing will be key with this system as Halloween will fall in the realm of possibility to see some wet weather. Nothing is set in stone right now, but we will track it closely.

