Miracle Pop-Up Bar is coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the last 6 weeks of the year, Hilltop Public House will instead be the holiday themed pop-up bar Miracle at Hilltop.

Hilltop Public House, a local coffee shop and bar with a commitment to community, announced they have been selected as Alabama’s third Miracle Pop-Up Bar. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up bar with professional holiday cocktails and extravagant decorations that appears in locations around the world every year. This year Miracle has announced a partnership with Hilltop Public House to bring Montgomery an unforgettable holiday experience with Miracle at Hilltop.

“I’ve been to multiple Miracle Pop-Up locations across the country, and I’ve experienced the overwhelming holiday excitement and joy they create,” said Hilltop Public House owner Andrew Szymanski. “I believe converting Hilltop Public House to Miracle at Hilltop for the holiday season will be a unique and tasty experience for everyone in the River Region.”

Hilltop Public House will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 and Miracle at Hilltop will open at 5 p.m. The special holiday cocktail pop-up bar will be open for the following six weeks until Dec. 31.

For more details, visit MiraclePopUp.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.