Southbound lanes closed on Interstate 65 in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wreck on Interstate 65 Southbound has caused lane closures, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Just before 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, a multi-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 224 causing all southbound lanes to be closed. Lanes will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

ALEA Troopers are currently investigating the incident.

