Man injured, woman detained after shooting in Prattville Walmart parking lot

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one...
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody as a domestic situation, according to a statement released early Monday morning.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, police and firefighters responded to the parking lot of the Walmart at 1903 Cobbs Ford Road around 7:37 p.m. on reports of shots fired. On scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was stabilized and transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, the chief said. His injuries are considered serious, though non-life-threatening, the police department has since confirmed. The victim’s name is not being released as the investigation continues.

Investigators later detained a suspect, identified only as a woman, at a different location a short time after the shooting. It’s unclear what specific charges she could face if arrested.

