Man injured, woman detained after shooting in Prattville Walmart parking lot

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody as a domestic situation, according to a statement released early Monday morning.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, police and firefighters responded to the parking lot of the Walmart at 1903 Cobbs Ford Road around 7:37 p.m. on reports of shots fired. On scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was stabilized and transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, the chief said. His injuries are considered serious, though non-life-threatening, the police department has since confirmed. The victim’s name is not being released as the investigation continues.

Investigators later detained a suspect, identified only as a woman, at a different location a short time after the shooting. It’s unclear what specific charges she could face if arrested.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.