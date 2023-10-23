Man shot outside Prattville Walmart Sunday night

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart, which is located at 1903 Cobbs Ford Road, during the 7 p.m. hour.

Police and first responders found the unnamed victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was stabilized and transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, the chief said.

Investigators have detained one person who is believed to be connected to the shooting, Thompson said, though no details on that person or a possible motive were immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

