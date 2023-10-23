Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man shot outside Prattville Walmart Sunday night

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one...
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday evening that left one person injured and another in custody.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart, which is located at 1903 Cobbs Ford Road, during the 7 p.m. hour.

Police and first responders found the unnamed victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was stabilized and transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, the chief said.

Investigators have detained one person who is believed to be connected to the shooting, Thompson said, though no details on that person or a possible motive were immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD has initiated disciplinary action against Cox.
MPD: Officer relieved of duty, jailed on abuse charge
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Crash. MGN image.
Crash on U.S. Route 231 involving 18-wheeler leaves one dead
A former corrections officer for Kilby Correctional Facility was arrested.
Former Kilby prison officer charged with using job for personal gain
Senator Katie Britt File Photo
Member of Sen. Katie Britt’s staff robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Raising money to help those on fixed outcomes.
Woman in Auburn sleeps in shack to raise money for those in need
Black women in Alabama more likely to have triple negative breast cancer
Black women in Alabama more likely to have triple negative breast cancer
Alabama Rural Ministries launch No Shack campaign
Alabama Rural Ministries launch No Shack campaign
Protest for Steve Perkins held in Downtown Montgomery
Protest for Steve Perkins held in Downtown Montgomery