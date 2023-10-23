No rain, plenty of sun and warmth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The late October warmth will be with us this week and this weekend. After a weekend in the lower and middle 80s, the new workweek will feature more of the same.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for most of Central and South Alabama through Wednesday. By Thursday it’s likely that more locations reach the mid-80s. The mid-80s will continue through at least next Monday.

The humidity will trend upwards this week, though it stays comfortably low. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities to see upper 80s in the warmest spots Sunday and Monday. I doubt we get to 90 degrees or break any records given the current forecast data. However, high temperatures Sunday and Monday won’t be far off from record territory.

High pressure and plenty of sunshine are the reasons why we have such a warm forecast. Each day will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with absolutely no chance of wet weather through next Monday.

No rain is forecast through at least the morning of Halloween. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be overly breezy this week, but there will be times when the wind is up a bit. That’s especially true for the Wednesday through Friday period. That’s when wind speeds of 10-15 mph are in the forecast. It shouldn’t be anything more than that.

Big changes loom for Halloween and early November thanks to a cold front set to move through Alabama. It’s still more than a week out so we aren’t getting into any fine details yet.

Plenty of sun and warmth this weekend to round out October. (WSFA 12 News)

However, I can say temperatures will come down and there may be some rain at some point between Halloween and November 5th. We need rain so be sure to keep checking back for updates as we progress through the week!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.