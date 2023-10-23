Advertise
Suspect caught in Chilton Co. manhunt

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect of a manhunt has been captured in Chilton County.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, were conducting a manhunt around County Road 32 and County Road 85 Sunday night.

The situation began as a vehicle pursuit before the suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

