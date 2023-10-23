Advertise
University of Alabama to use million dollar grant to expand BAMASTOP program in rural schools

School safety program
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will help rural school systems create safety plans for their schools as part of a federal grant program helping communities around the state.

The grant is part of a $38 million from the Justice Department to fight crime and make communities safer. UA will receive $1,249,636 to prevent school violence through the BAMASTOP program.

The program uses community partnerships to train and educate school employees, students, and families to reduce school violence and improve school culture.

UA will partner with the University of Alabama/University of West Alabama Regional Inservice Education Center to implement BAMASTOP in schools in places including Choctaw, Greene, Marengo, and Sumter Counties.

“We’re hoping to reduce the amount of conflict and hopefully that will reduce the amount of violence that happens within a school system,” Jennifer Humber with the University of Alabama explained.

Each plan will be specifically designed for a particular school, depending on what their needs are.

“We’re partnering with six different counties, 14 different schools,” said the University of Alabama’s Daniela Susnara. " We had been working with their administrators, their counselors to get letters of support to look at what would work for them.”

They’ll work to address gun violence, bullying, and other forms of conflict.

