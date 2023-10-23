Votes needed as Valiant Cross Academy vies for prestigious national award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy is up for a prestigious national award and needs your votes.

The Yass Prize is known as the Pulitzer of Education Innovation, and awards the best educators who tackle significant education challenges. The Yass Prize Cohort will distribute nearly $13 million to the winners. Valiant Cross Academy, along with over 2,000 applicants, applied for the award in July 2023, and advanced to the quarterfinals in September.

Last week, the school advanced to the semifinalist round in Cleveland, Ohio, making Valiant Cross Academy the only school in Alabama left in the top 33.

“I was excited and humbled to be amongst so many world class educators that I have followed throughout the years. To be considered as one of the top thirty-three educational innovators in the Nation by the Yass Prize and Forbes is truly only because of God,” said Anthony Brock, Head of School and Founder. “Our entire school family is honored to be recognized for our commitment to excellence in education and our dedication to providing students with a well-rounded education.” Said Brock. Valiant Cross Academy is an all-male school and Leadership Academy located in the heart of downtown Montgomery on historic Dexter Avenue and the campus of Troy University Montgomery. Brothers Anthony and Frederick Brock, both educators, were committed to creating a school that addressed some of the issues facing young African American males. These young men are learning that with honor, integrity, discipline, respect, and love, they can learn to overcome some challenging obstacles and become anything they want to be in life.

This level of the competition also qualified the school to run for the Parent Choice Award with an opportunity to win an additional $100,000.

This is a voting platform contest. Whether you are a parent, know a parent, or love like a parent, you can vote every single day for up to two different semifinalists until Nov. 25, 2023. You can cast your vote at https://parentschoiceaward.votenow.tv/

