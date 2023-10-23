Woman in Auburn sleeps in shack to raise money for those in need

Advertise
Raising money to help those on fixed outcomes.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - For five days, Director of Alabama Rural Ministry Lisa Pierce has been staying in a shack to spread awareness about substandard housing in Alabama.

“Think of our elderly those with disabilities sometimes our veterans who may have a leak in their roof may need some floor repair may need some window repair,” said Pierce.

Through this shack campaign, Alabama Rural Ministry is getting the community involved in raising money to cover these costly repairs for those in need.

“So, we match up about volunteers who are compassionate, who want to go serve, and go in to help those families so this is a part of a fundraising campaign to raise $200,000 which is going to help around 20 to 25 families throughout the next year,” said Pierce.

So far, she has raised $50,000 and received dozens of volunteers.

Click here to get involved.

