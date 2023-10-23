Advertise
Woman charged after man shot in Prattville Walmart parking lot

Angelica Reenee Thomas, 36, was taken into custody after a man was shot multiple times in what...
Angelica Reenee Thomas, 36, was taken into custody after a man was shot multiple times in what the police department says was a domestic situation.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department says it has arrested a woman in connection to a Sunday night shooting outside the Prattville Walmart store, located on Cobbs Ford Road.

Angelica Reenee Thomas, 36, was taken into custody at a different location shortly after a man was shot multiple times in what the police department says was a domestic situation.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, police and firefighters responded to the store’s parking lot around 7:37 p.m. on reports of shots fired. On scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was stabilized and transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment, the chief said. His injuries are considered serious, though non-life-threatening, the police department has since confirmed. The victim’s name is not being released as the investigation continues.

Thomas is being held at the Autauga Metro Jail without bond on charges of first-degree domestic violence (assault 1st), and reckless endangerment.

