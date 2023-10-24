Advertise
Columbus woman, Hurtsboro man dead in two-vehicle crash in Macon County

Police lights(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Columbus woman and a Hurtsboro man in Macon County.

On October 23, around 7:28 p.m., a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck collided head-on with the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA on U.S. 80 in Macon County - 12 miles south of Auburn.

The victims have been identified as 56-year-old Larry R. Johnson, of Hurtsboro, and 33-year-old Santoyas D. Jackson, of Columbus.

Johnson and Jackson were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

