School board: 6 students participated in assaults at Wetumpka High School

Officials with the Elmore County school board are providing updates an investigation into alleged violence at Wetumpka High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Board of Education has given an update on its investigation into recent reports of assaults at Wetumpka High School.

The school system says a total of six students were identified as participating in the assaults on six other students last Wednesday. All evidence in the case has been subpoenaed and released to local law enforcement.

The nature of the assaults remain unclear, and , as of now, no charges have been announced.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prevents the Elmore County Board of Education from being able to comment on disciplinary actions of students, but a board statement said “we take all incident reports seriously and are thoroughly investigating this matter at this time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to say the assaults were reported to the Elmore County Board of Education last Wednesday. The school system initially said they were reported on Thursday.

