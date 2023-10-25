Judge dismisses lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College filed against state treasurer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Montgomery County judge dismissed a lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) filed against State Treasurer Young Boozer.
BSC filed the lawsuit because Boozer denied the school’s request for a $30 million loan.
In June, Governor Ivey signed a bill that would allow the state to issue loans to schools in financial distress.
Boozer says the school did not meet the requirements to be approved for that loan.
Now, the 167-year-old institution is back in danger of closing as soon as end of this semester.
Birmingham-Southern College released the following statement:
Boozer also released a statement that reads as follows:
