Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge dismisses lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College filed against state treasurer

By WBRC Staff and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Montgomery County judge dismissed a lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) filed against State Treasurer Young Boozer.

BSC filed the lawsuit because Boozer denied the school’s request for a $30 million loan.

In June, Governor Ivey signed a bill that would allow the state to issue loans to schools in financial distress.

Boozer says the school did not meet the requirements to be approved for that loan.

Now, the 167-year-old institution is back in danger of closing as soon as end of this semester.

Birmingham-Southern College released the following statement:

Boozer also released a statement that reads as follows:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Selma Monster March
Selma Monster March
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival
Take a brisket class at BBQ Hill
Brisket class at BBQ Hill