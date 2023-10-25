Man indicted on charges he killed pregnant teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County grand jurors indicted a man this week on charges that he murdered a Florida panhandle teen and her unborn baby.

Marquis McCloud, 33 of Newville, is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley.

Four months pregnant, the 19-year-old vanished from her Jackson County home on May 3. Officers found her body a week later in a Dothan, Alabama field.

According to records, McCloud has a 15-year adult criminal record that includes other sex arrests and accusations that, as a registered sex offender, he resided too close to an Abbeville, Alabama, school.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman promises to seek death as punishment if McCloud is convicted.

A January trial will likely be rescheduled based on timetables for other capital cases.

