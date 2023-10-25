Montgomery man arrested after armed robbery of mail carrier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested in Huntsville on Tuesday, charged with robbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix.

The robbery happened in Madison County on May 3.

Indicted on three counts, Anthony Darryl Barber Jr., 23, is charged with robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier, unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Service keys, and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Huntsville Police Department are all investigating the case.

To report crimes related to the USPS, contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or https://www.uspis.gov/report.

