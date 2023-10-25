Montgomery weather siren malfunctions in early morning hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Montgomery residents were awoken in the early morning hours on Wednesday because of a malfunctioning weather siren.

UPDATE: The siren is now back online.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton after multiple reports of a siren going off between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in north Montgomery. Thornton stated that one siren had malfunctioned, and they had sent crews out immediately to address the issue.

***UPDATE** the siren has been repaired and is functioning normally. Montgomery Emergency Management has been made... Posted by Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Thornton says that the EMA Radio Shop Team is at the Highland Gardens siren site and running system maintenance to see what caused the siren to alert on its own. Thornton went on to say that there are many possibilities since this was a solo siren event, such as malfunctioning batteries, a bird’s nest, or a power surge of some sort.

Thornton said she anticipates the siren to be brought back online today before noon.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.