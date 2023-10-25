Advertise
Montgomery weather siren malfunctions in early morning hours

(WGEM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Montgomery residents were awoken in the early morning hours on Wednesday because of a malfunctioning weather siren.

UPDATE: The siren is now back online.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton after multiple reports of a siren going off between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in north Montgomery. Thornton stated that one siren had malfunctioned, and they had sent crews out immediately to address the issue.

***UPDATE** the siren has been repaired and is functioning normally. Montgomery Emergency Management has been made...

Posted by Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Thornton says that the EMA Radio Shop Team is at the Highland Gardens siren site and running system maintenance to see what caused the siren to alert on its own. Thornton went on to say that there are many possibilities since this was a solo siren event, such as malfunctioning batteries, a bird’s nest, or a power surge of some sort.

Thornton said she anticipates the siren to be brought back online today before noon.

