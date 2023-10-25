Advertise
National Drug Take Back Day: Where to dispose of unwanted medications in Alabama

Over 50 locations in Alabama will be collecting unwanted and expired prescription drugs on Saturday.
Over 50 locations in Alabama will be collecting unwanted and expired prescription drugs on Saturday.(WTVG)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 50 locations in Alabama will be collecting unwanted and expired prescription drugs on Saturday.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The day is held twice a year to encourage people to rid their homes of unneeded medications.

Doctors with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and state Attorney General Steve Marshall are urging Alabamians to participate.

“Those old, unwanted or expired prescription drugs too often become a gateway to addiction or accidental overdose. Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to permanently remove these drugs so they can never be misused or abused,” said Dr. George Koulianos, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

According to the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, there were more than 1,300 overdose-related emergency room visits by Alabamians in June 2023.

“Alabama’s abnormally high opioid prescription rates substantially increase the likelihood of exposure to extremely dangerous and very addictive drugs,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Each drop site provides a quick, safe, and reliable opportunity to properly disposed of prescribed drugs – opioid or other –and ensures those prescription drugs are not flushed into our water system. I urge Alabamians to join me in cleaning out your prescription drug cabinets and dropping them off at one of the listed sites because together we can make a difference.”

To find a collection site near you, click here. If you do not find your area listed, check with local law enforcement officials to see if they may be holding a Take Back event in your community.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is in studio to talk about National Drug Take Back Day.

