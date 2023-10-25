Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New investments detailed in rurAL Economic Developers’ Summit

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says that winning streak is resulting in thousands of new jobs.
By Erin Davis
Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rural Alabama is on a winning streak. In the last few years, those areas of the state have brought in significant new investments. Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield shared this news Wednesday at the Rural Economic Developers’ Summit in Prattville.

“We’ve seen $4 billion of investment coming into rural communities across the state since 2020,” said Canfield.

To continue the momentum, the Alabama Department of Commerce offers a Simulated Training and Readiness Program. Elected leaders can learn how to attract more businesses to their area and how to increase the number of skilled workers in their counties.

“It gives these communities an opportunity to focus and build on those strings, to be able to identify and attract the types of industries and the companies within those industries that are a good and smart fit in those communities,” said Canfield.

Even with the economic developments, there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill the jobs being created.

“Provide a robust talent pipeline for new and existing businesses,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “You’ll hear more about this from me as we get closer to the legislative session.”

There are two legislative committees, led by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, at work on a plan for next year’s legislative session that will encourage more people to join the workforce.

Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield will step down at the end of this year. After 12 years of holding the position, he will be replaced by Montgomery economic developer Ellen McNair.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Selma Monster March
Selma Monster March
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival