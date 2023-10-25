NTSB issues final report on July 2022 south Alabama medical helicopter crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report of the investigation into a July 2022 south Alabama medical helicopter crash that injured all three people onboard.

The NTSB ruled out any mechanical issues to the Eurocopter AS350 helicopter and determined the pilot lost consciousness during the crash, though the report could not determine what specifically caused him to pass out.

The NTSB’s final report did note that the pilot, whom records identified as Brian Ruhlam, 47, of Enterprise, had a history of obstructed sleep apnea and that he may have been impaired by alcohol and cocaine use. The pilot had also called out sick from work the day before the crash due to a stomach illness.

At the time of the accident, the pilot likely was experiencing some impairing effects from alcohol use and may also have been experiencing impairing effects related to his use of cocaine. However, the event that precipitated the loss of helicopter control was the pilot’s acute incapacitation by a syncopal episode (loss of consciousness), the precise medical cause of which is unknown. Whether the pilot’s substance use, reported illness, or OSA (or a combination thereof) contributed to his syncopal episode cannot be determined.”

The aircraft crashed on July 29, 2022 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive in Andalusia, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

A flight nurse and medic were on board the helicopter with the pilot when the crash happened near the end of a flight from Evergreen to Andalusia, according to the NTSB’s initial report. The helicopter crashed in a field, taking out trees and several powerlines on its way down.

As the aircraft approached the hospital, the pilot told investigators he started feeling sweaty and clammy and remembered someone telling him to “pull up” three times. The report noted that the pilot did not feel lightheaded and did not experience vertigo before the crash. The next thing he remembered was being in an ambulance.

