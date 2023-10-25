Overcoming Poverty: Friendship Mission continues to meet a growing need for shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are more than 3,000 people who are considered homeless in Alabama. That’s according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Here in Montgomery, there is currently only one on-site emergency shelter for men, women, and children who don’t have a place to call home.

Friendship Mission offers a warm spot for the homeless. But, with limited space, they are only able to help so many.

Tara Davis, executive director at Friendship Mission, says right now, there is a wait list for people who need shelter.

“At the moment, we are at capacity. We have no other place to put people,” said Davis. “Every day, we have to tell people try to make it another day. And call us when you can if you have a working phone or if someone will let you use their phone or if you can get to our doors, we will do our best to continue to track you and figure out if you still need shelter.”

Turning people away is the last thing Davis wants to do, but there is no other option. The Salvation Army closed it’s shelter and is still looking for a permanent location. They do put help people in temporary and permanent housing, but Friendship Mission is the only on-site emergency shelter.

Friendship Mission was never meant to be a large-scale shelter or a long-term solution. In addition to providing shelter, it also works to help people get back on their feet by offering life skills and financial literacy classes. But a lack of affordable housing in the area makes it harder for them to move on from the shelter.

Friendship Mission is leveraging all resources and writing every grant they can find, hoping they can expand someday to meet the need.

“We need financial donations, so that we can not just hang on, but expand and actually make our way through this crisis,” said Davis.

And with sick season approaching, the shelter also needs cleaning supplies, paper towels, and all household items.

“When you are restocking your home, when you go to Dollar Tree or Walmart or Target, we need the same. So if one person brings an extra pack of toilet paper or body wash, or deodorant, all of those those one mores benefit friendship mission,” said Davis.

Find out ways to donate or volunteer with Friendship Mission here.

