Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: News conference ahead of Magic City Classic Weekend

(Source: Magic City Classic)
(Source: Magic City Classic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University coaches, and sponsors held a news conference Wednesday morning ahead of this weekend’s Magic City Classic.

Watch the news conference below.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Friday Fever Feature: Lowndes County Rebels
Friday Fever Feature: Lowndes County Rebels
Friday Night Football Fever week 10 - Wetumpka vs. Lanier
Friday Night Football Fever week 10 - Wetumpka vs. Lanier
Day 2 of AHSAA regional volleyball tournament
Day 2 of AHSAA regional volleyball tournament
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Pike Road’s Malik Blocton is week 9 Fever Athlete of the Week
Pike Road’s Malik Blocton is week 9 Fever Athlete of the Week
Pike Road’s Malik Blocton is week 9 Fever Athlete of the Week