15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies

Montgomery police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot this week has died, and another teen has been arrested.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot this week has died, and another teen has been arrested.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police say the victim died at the hospital Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old girl. She was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder. After the victim died, one of those counts was upgraded to capital murder, with one count of attempted murder remaining.

Police say the attempted murder charge refers to another victim who was not hurt.

The suspect was placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

