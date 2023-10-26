Alabama A&M, Alabama State coaches and players talk 82nd Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Considered the largest HBCU football game in the country, the 82nd Magic City Classic makes its return to Legion Field Saturday.

A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon to talk all things Magic City Classic and the excitement and tradition that goes into the game. It’s a historic rivalry between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Alabama State Hornets with two head coaches, A&M’s Connell Maynor and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr., who know that this game means a lot to a lot of people.

It was said at the press conference that tickets have been bought from people in 36 different states. Passion was also a keyword used multiple times to talk about how the people, alumni and fans, make this game so special.

“I’ve played HBCU, I’ve coached HBCU, I’m HBCU, I’m SWAC,” Maynor said. “And so, I love doing this, I love doing this, I love the opportunity. I’m blessed and fortunate to be able to do it and coach for A&M and coach in the Classic, and I’m grateful.”

Maynor spent some time as a player with North Carolina A&T. Robinson Jr. is a former player with the Hornets and earned his first win in the Magic City Classic series, 24-17, during his first year as head coach last season. There will always be new players introduced to what this game is all about, but above all the festivities, incredible bands and iconic moments, there is still a game to try and win.

“Once you ride up into the stadium, even when you come on Friday, you already see all the people that’s out there,” Robinson Jr. said. “So, you don’t have to wonder if it’s a big game or not. And once they get in there, you just have to go out there and play. Once the whistle blows and you get that first hit, after that, it’s just a football game like when you were a little kid.”

The Bulldogs and Hornets kick off at Legion Field Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

