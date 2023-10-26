Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama A&M, Alabama State coaches and players talk 82nd Magic City Classic

The largest HBCU football game in the country makes its return to Legion Field
The largest HBCU football game in the country makes its return to Legion Field
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Considered the largest HBCU football game in the country, the 82nd Magic City Classic makes its return to Legion Field Saturday.

A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon to talk all things Magic City Classic and the excitement and tradition that goes into the game. It’s a historic rivalry between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Alabama State Hornets with two head coaches, A&M’s Connell Maynor and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr., who know that this game means a lot to a lot of people.

It was said at the press conference that tickets have been bought from people in 36 different states. Passion was also a keyword used multiple times to talk about how the people, alumni and fans, make this game so special.

“I’ve played HBCU, I’ve coached HBCU, I’m HBCU, I’m SWAC,” Maynor said. “And so, I love doing this, I love doing this, I love the opportunity. I’m blessed and fortunate to be able to do it and coach for A&M and coach in the Classic, and I’m grateful.”

Maynor spent some time as a player with North Carolina A&T. Robinson Jr. is a former player with the Hornets and earned his first win in the Magic City Classic series, 24-17, during his first year as head coach last season. There will always be new players introduced to what this game is all about, but above all the festivities, incredible bands and iconic moments, there is still a game to try and win.

“Once you ride up into the stadium, even when you come on Friday, you already see all the people that’s out there,” Robinson Jr. said. “So, you don’t have to wonder if it’s a big game or not. And once they get in there, you just have to go out there and play. Once the whistle blows and you get that first hit, after that, it’s just a football game like when you were a little kid.”

The Bulldogs and Hornets kick off at Legion Field Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
Week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off as Rosie and Jahmal speak with Montgomery...
Friday Fever Week 10: MGM Catholic vs. Andalusia
This evening kicks off another night of Friday Night Football Fever! Tonight The Montgomery...
Jammin' with Jahmal: Montgomery Catholic Marching Band
It is time once again to kick off Friday Night Football Fever! Rosie Langello and Jahmal...
Battle of Unbeatens: MGM Catholic hosts Andalusia
Friday Fever Feature: Lowndes County Rebels
Friday Fever Feature: Lowndes County Rebels