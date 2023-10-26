Chilton County Schools employees settle overpayment lawsuit with district

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Chilton County school district employees are feeling relieved after they reached a lawsuit settlement with the school board about alleged overpayment.

The 18-month saga has played out and Wednesday, before a trial was about to begin, the two sides announced they reached an agreement.

A big victory for the employees, as they will not have to pay back any of the extra money they got from the district.

About a year and a half ago, career tech teacher Shellie Smith and lunch room manager Christie Payne received letters from the school district demanding around $50,000 between the two of them to be paid back because they were supposedly overpaid.

Smith and Payne, with help from the Alabama Education Association, fought the district’s demands in court.

AEA President Dr. Susan Williams Brown said, “This is a great win for Ms. Payne and Ms. Smith, and a huge win for all AEA members. This shows only AEA is there to fight for educators when it matters most, and we are ready to assist them when they need us.”

District 13 Uniserv Director Tracy LeSieur was in the courtroom and said there was a lot of hugging and tears, adding the two employees are extremely excited it worked in their favor.

“There was much relief in the courtroom as far as Ms. Smith and Ms. Payne,” said LeSieur. “This has been a stressful year and a half for them. They love what they do and they now can return to what they love doing -- and they’ve been there the whole time -- but without this hanging over their heads.”

In a press release sent to WBRC Fox 6 News, the AEA said: “Today’s settlement is not only a significant win for Ms. Payne and Ms. Smith but for all educators who have been accused of being overpaid and made to repay their employers. It has been a pleasure for the AEA to represent these great women, who have endured so much throughout this nearly two-year lawsuit where they simply sought to protect their rights. It is the intent of the AEA always to protect members like Ms. Payne and Ms. Smith, who have been forced to pay for school boards’ errors.”

The settlement says the Chilton County superintendent has the right to pursue a realignment of the two employees’ salaries. AEA says if this is the decision, they will continue to fight any efforts to lower their salaries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.