Drought worsening across Alabama

Hardly any rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days
As expected, the drought has worsened across Alabama over the last week.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As expected the drought has worsened across Alabama over the last week. The new update from the Drought Monitor that came out Thursday morning has nearly the entire state in a drought.

In fact, 99.56% of the state is either abnormally dry or in some sort of drought. Here’s how this week’s drought stacks up across Alabama as a percentage of the state’s total area:

  • Abnormally dry: 10.25%
  • Moderate drought: 35.49%
  • Severe drought: 42.24%
  • Extreme drought: 11.58%
  • Exceptional drought: 0%

All of those numbers aside from the exceptional drought are higher than they were just one week ago. That’s because it continues to be very dry and warm across the entire state.

The latest Drought Monitor update shows most of Alabama in a drought of some degree.
The latest Drought Monitor update shows most of Alabama in a drought of some degree.(WSFA 12 News)

Given the severity of the drought and how long it’s lasted, effects are being felt. Effects will continue to be felt until we get more rain. These effects include things like fire concerns, browning grasses and plant/crop issues.

Looking ahead there is no significant rain in the forecast. Through November 5th we may get lucky to add a few hundredths of an inch of rain to the buckets. Most of us will probably stay entirely dry through the first several days of November.

Total rain over the next 10 days will be near zero in Montgomery.
Total rain over the next 10 days will be near zero in Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)

All of this may seem a bit odd considering Montgomery is just above normal for total rainfall so far in 2023. The issue isn’t how much rain has fallen this year, it’s when the rain falls.

Yes, Montgomery did see a bunch of rain earlier this month. However, all of it fell in a span of 36 hours. That isn’t ideal when trying to get out of a drought situation.

The best way to rid drought conditions is to get some rain every few days as opposed to a bunch of rain in a short period of time. And there really isn’t a signal in the long-range forecast models that we’ll string together multiple days of wet weather.

Montgomery is actually above normal for rainfall so far in 2023.
Montgomery is actually above normal for rainfall so far in 2023.(WSFA 12 News)

So the drought will likely expand and worsen across the whole state before it gets better. As a result, the impacts of the drought will get worse and more noticeable with time.

