Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue

Some progress is being made on Fairview Avenue, but there is a push to see more development on the west side of town.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fairview Avenue is slowly seeing some changes, including a new service station near the Interstate 65 exit.

“To see a building that was dilapidated, just being there, no life in it, being torn down, and they are building up something new, something fresh, a place that I will stop and get gas,” said Montgomery District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham.

Graham added other efforts include new sidewalks and widening roads down the avenue.

The Fairview Farmer’s Market has temporarily moved down the street until their building is remodeled.

While there has been some progress on Fairview Avenue, Graham said parts of the area have been neglected or gone down.

As Councilwoman-elect Franetta Riley transitions into the seat, Graham said she hopes Riley pushes for further development on the west side of town.

“We do have a plan, and it’s exciting to see the plan, but it’s not time for me to reveal the plan,” said Riley.

Riley and Graham both say they want to see sit-in restaurants to encourage more family outings in west Montgomery.

