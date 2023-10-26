Advertise
First Alert: Unseasonably warm & staying dry with big changes arriving by Halloween

A cold front early next week will send temperatures down substantially as we move into November.
First Alert 12: Updated look at forecast for Friday & the weekend. Plus, the latest on changes arriving by Halloween.
By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm temperatures and completely dry conditions will continue through at least Monday. After that a strong cold front will push across Alabama and bring some rather significant changes. Until then we’re talking highs in the mid 80s with a good deal of sunshine. Some of the cooler areas like Clanton, Alex City, Rockford, Valley, Auburn, and Opelika will likely hang in the lower 80s most afternoons.

Mild weather for this week's Fever game of the week!
Mild weather for this week's Fever game of the week!(WSFA 12 News)

A few upper 80s are even possible Sunday, which should be the warmest day area wide. Monday is not completely set in stone regarding temperatures because there is still disagreement between the long-range models. The most recent guidance is leaning towards highs in the 80s once again.

The big temperature changes will arrive just in time for Halloween...

High temperatures will be in the 60s and/or 70s depending on when the cold front moves through. The other thing you will notice on Halloween is the wind as it will really ramp up late Monday and it will likely remain breezy through Wednesday.

Much colder air will push in on Halloween.
Much colder air will push in on Halloween.(WSFA 12 News)

Wind speeds during this period will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. The exact wind speeds and gusts will likely change a little bit as we get closer and get better data.

Unfortunately, the front will likely not bring much in the way of wet weather to the region. There remains a very low chance of a few showers in our forecast for Halloween, just in case the front overperforms and is able to generate a few passing showers.

After Halloween it will turn much colder. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will lower into the 60s with ample sunshine. Overnight lows will drop big-time too, into the 40s for a few nights starting Halloween night.

Warm now, but turning cooler by Halloween!
Warm now, but turning cooler by Halloween!(WSFA 12 News)

