Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Santa to appear at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl for FREE photos!

Santa Claus visits the WSFA 12 News studios, but he'll soon be at Cramton Bowl for free pictures!
Santa Claus visits the WSFA 12 News studios, but he'll soon be at Cramton Bowl for free pictures!
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Taking pictures with Santa at Christmas is a time honored tradition for so many families. That’s why this year, The Vance Law Firm, WSFA 12 News, and The City of Montgomery, are making the holiday tradition FREE!

Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., photographers and Mr. Claus himself will be at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

“We at WSFA are thrilled to be partnering with the Vance law firm and the city of Montgomery to help provide these pictures,” said WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting. “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”

It’s open to the first 2,000 people who register. Up to six people are allowed per photo. Sign up at https://www.santapicturesmontgomery.com/.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Selma Monster March
Selma Monster March
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival