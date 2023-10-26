Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook mother has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child after her infant child tested positive for cocaine.

According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, on Oct. 21, an infant whose mother, Miriam Abram, 30, of Millbrook, was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics before delivery was delivered at Jackson Hospital. During standard post-delivery treatment, the infant tested positive for cocaine.

Chief Johnson stated that during the investigation, authorities discovered that Abram allegedly used/ingested cocaine at a Millbrook residence before giving birth to the child.

According to Chief Johnson, Abram had been arrested by Millbrook police detectives in December 2020, being charged with chemical endangerment of a child under similar circumstances to this case. Abram failed to appear in court for this 2020 case and was wanted on a felony failure to appear warrant as a result.

Chief Johnson says that on Oct. 23, after Abram had been discharged from the hospital, she was contacted by Millbrook PD and detectives, who took her into custody on the existing failure to appear warrant.

“This is a very sad case. Sad because it involves an infant child. A child who did not make the decision to be born, nor capable of making a decision to ingest narcotics that may or may not impact their health and ability to thrive for the remainder of their life.” said Chief Johnson.

Johnson continued, “After speaking with our investigators, it is my understanding that we’ve petitioned the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office assistance in revoking Abram’s bond on the original 2020 charge of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. A motion was filed in court and has been granted, which means that the offender will be held without bond.”

“The Alabama Department of Human Resources has been contacted with regard to this case and will take steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the infant child in this case. Our officers are also parents and, in some cases, grandparents. Cases like this make you want to go home and hug your children/grandchildren and be thankful for the blessing that children are. No child should be born having been exposed to narcotics before drawing a breath.” stated Chief Johnson.

Abram is currently being held in the Elmore County Jail under a $60,000 bond pertaining to the new charge.

