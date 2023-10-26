Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mom convicted of killing kids in Idaho will be sent to Arizona to face murder conspiracy charges

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, July 31, 2023. On Wednesday, Oct., 25, 2023, an extradition warrant signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little was delivered to other state officials, allowing Arizona officials to temporarily take custody of Daybell so she can face charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband as well as her niece's ex-husband.(Tony Blakeslee | Tony Blakeslee EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press and REBECCA BOONE
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in an Idaho prison in the the murders of her two youngest children and another woman could soon be taken to Arizona to face similar charges.

Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted in Idaho earlier this year of killing her two kids and conspiring to kill a woman she saw as a romantic rival. On Wednesday, an extradition warrant signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little was delivered to other state officials, allowing Arizona officials to temporarily take custody of Vallow Daybell so she can face charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband as well as her niece’s ex-husband.

The complicated case began in 2019, when Vallow Daybell still lived in a Phoenix suburb with her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and then-16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She was estranged from her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, at the time, and he had written in divorce filings that she claimed to be a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, that summer. Cox told police he acted in self-defense, and he was never charged. Cox died later that year of what investigators said were natural causes.

Shortly after Charles Vallow died, Vallow Daybell and her kids moved to Idaho. Prosecutors said she made the move to be closer to her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell, and that together the two plotted to remove any obstacle to their happiness.

Chad Daybell has also been charged in the murders of the two kids and his late wife. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Over the next several weeks Vallow Daybell’s two children disappeared and Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell, died of what was initially believed to be natural causes. But authorities became suspicious when Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell married just two weeks later, later determining Tammy Daybell had been asphyxiated.

Extended family members had also grown worried about the missing kids, and police launched a multi-state investigation looking for the children. Their bodies were later found buried in Chad Daybell’s yard.

Meanwhile, another person connected to the family reported an attempted shooting. Brandon Boudreaux, who had recently divorced Vallow Daybell’s niece, said someone driving a Jeep had shot at him outside his home. The Jeep matched the description of one that had been purchased by Charles Vallow before his death.

The Arizona indictment charges Vallow Daybell with conspiring to kill Charles Vallow and Boudreaux.

Jim Archibald, who represented Vallow Daybell in the Idaho trial, said he was not representing her in the Arizona case and that she had not yet been appointed an attorney there.

“I’ve talked to the public defenders in Phoenix, so they’re waiting for her to get there, and when she gets there they’ll assign an attorney,” Archibald said. He declined to comment on the Arizona charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
ChatGPT
Experts weigh in on artificial intelligence’s use in education
Montgomery police file image
Suspect arrested for stabbing in downtown Montgomery
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications