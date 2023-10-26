Mosaic stairway another step in the right direction for Wetumpka’s revitalization

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly two years since HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” series wrapped up production and filming in downtown Wetumpka, but the city hasn’t skipped a beat in its ongoing revitalization efforts.

The latest step in the right direction features the transformation of an otherwise boring concrete stairway into a mosaic work of art, thanks to volunteers who spent several days on the project.

The boring stairs at East Bridge Street in Wetumpka before a little mosaic magic was applied. (Main Street Wetumpka)

The non-descript staircase, located near the Fain Theater on East Bridge Street, closed to the public Monday as work got underway.

Volunteers working to turn ordinary stairs into a work of art in downtown Wetumpka. (Main Street Wetumpka)

On Wednesday, Main Street Wetumpka shared photos of the completed Mosaic Step Project, by Linda Munoz. The mosaic, called Rumbling Water, features tiles of colorful flowers with a flowing blue river cascading to the bottom of the steps.

The stairs at East Bridge Street after transformation! (Main Street Wetumpka)

“We think this is the perfect addition to our growing arts community and hope the community enjoys Linda’s masterpiece!” Main Street Wetumpka, a non-profit organization working to revitalize the area, said.

“One of our goals as a Main Street organization is to reinvent or reimagine public spaces,” explained Haley Greene, Executive Director, Main Street Wetumpka. “Our board of directors saw this project as an opportunity to reimagine a concrete staircase and turn it into a work of art.”

Funding for the project came from the Clara Lull Robison Beautification grant Main Street Wetumpka received through the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

The staircase project is just one of a number of recent updates. New businesses continue to open in the once depressed but now vibrant downtown area.

Organizers are also preparing for Thursday night’s Coosa Candy Crawl and Saturday’s Company Street Art Show, which will feature more than 40 artists.

And there are more projects planned for the future.

“The next large project Main Street Wetumpka is working on is the Fall Line Overlook,” Greene explained. “The Overlook will transform an underutilized space in the city and create a place for the community to enjoy and learn about the geological significance of the Fall Line in Wetumpka.”

While the city was already making moves before HGTV selected it for multiple restoration projects, seen by millions, exposure from the show has generated a lot of energy to keep going.

“Wetumpka has used the HGTV Hometown Takeover momentum to work as a catalyst for additional investments and improvements throughout the city,” Greene said. “We are constantly working towards a strong local economy and making downtown the heart of our community. I am proud of how far Wetumpka has come in such a short time and know we are not finished yet.”

Here’s a look back at how the city’s boom continued in mid-2022 after the show’s six episodes aired.

