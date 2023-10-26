Advertise
Day 2: Defense rests, closing arguments conclude in Huntsville murder trial

Lajeromeny Brown in court for day one of his trial
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Closing arguments in the capital murder trial for a man accused of killing a Huntsville Police officer are expected Thursday afternoon.

LaJeromeny Brown is accused of shooting and killing Huntsville Police Department Strategic Counter Drug Team (STAC) Agent Billy Clardy during a drug sting in 2019.

On Day 1 of the trial, the prosecution and defense started with their opening statements.

The prosecution rested Thursday morning and the defense rested just before 2 p.m.

Closing arguments were scheduled to being at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Brown testified Thursday morning. Below is a series of tweets from WAFF’s D’Quan Lee about Brown’s time on the stand.

The prosecution said this will be a straight-forward trial with evidence and testimony pointing directly to Brown.

The defense kept it simple saying the police body camera video evidence is emotionally charged, and prosecutors must shoulder the burden of proof.

The prosecution brought forward six witnesses and played audio and video in the courtroom on Wednesday. Each witness is a current or former police officer. Some were involved in the drug sting the day Agent Clardy died. The prosecution used their testimony to lay out a timeline of events.

The defense cross examined each witness, questioning specifics about planning the raid, what commands were given to Clardy that day, and whether he was wearing his vest correctly.

