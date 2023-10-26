‘None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is’: Maine bowling alley, bar react to mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (Gray News) - A community in Maine remains in shock after a deadly shooting occurred at an area bowling center and bar Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley just before 7 p.m., as reported by CNN.

According to The Associated Press, police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Robert Card, of Bowdoin, Maine.

At about 7:10 p.m., Card is also accused of shooting multiple people at Schemengees Bar and Grille, about 4 miles away from the bowling center.

Police said Card is responsible for killing at least 18 people at the two locations while injuring many others.

On Thursday, Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley shared online that its team is praying for those who have been affected by the shooting.

“None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and wholehearted people from our bowling family and community last night,” the bowling center shared. “There are no words to fix this or make it better. We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

The bowling center’s social media post has since been shared over 750 times while receiving hundreds of supportive comments.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. Solidarity together, always,” James Goulding wrote.

Kayla Hutchinson added, “Prayers to you and the wonderful bowling community you support.”

“Thinking of our Lewiston community at this time. Our hearts are with you,” Shan Reynolds shared.

Late Wednesday night, Schemengees Bar and Grille management also shared a heartfelt message with the community.

“My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second, your world gets turned upside down for no good reason. We lost great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this? Sending out prayers to everyone,” the message read.

The social media post has since been shared over 550 times while receiving more than 1,000 comments of love and support.

“My heart and prayers go out to all of you,” wrote Carol Waig.

Jessica McKinnon LaVoie added, “My heart is with you and our entire community.”

Authorities have carried out a multistate search on land and water for Card since the reported shootings.

The Associated Press reports that police said their search for Card, a U.S. Army reservist, remains ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.