Old Alabama Town hosts Haunted Tours

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Alabama’s haunted history comes to life at the “Haunting of Old Alabama Town.”

Old Alabama Town is a collection of restored 19th- and 20th-century buildings that reflect the lives of the people who settled and developed central Alabama. It stretches along six blocks right in the heart of historic downtown Montgomery. It depicts the architecture, history, and lifestyles from an elegant townhouse to rural pioneer living.

When the sun goes down on Thursday and Friday night, those people of the past will come back to life to tell their stories. The tour takes you past houses and storefronts filled with stories and ghosts from Alabama’s past. The stories that will be told are all true.

The tours will start every 30 minutes, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. You can purchase them here.

