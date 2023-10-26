Prattville firefighters on standby to respond to brush fires

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters are on standby as all of Alabama’s 67 counties are under a fire alert.

Dry conditions are making it easy for brush fires to rapidly spread. The Prattville Fire Department says its brush truck is ready to respond if needed.

“It’s just a smaller firefighting apparatus vehicle,” said Deputy Fire Chief Josh Bingham. “It’s four-wheel drive, so we can take it off road if the need arises.”

The brush truck is easier to maneuver on rough terrain compared to traditional fire trucks. It holds up to 75 gallons of water.

Firefighters say it is not used very often, but with the recent dry weather it has been getting more mileage.

“We’ve taken it to every grass fire that gets paged out or every brush fire that gets paged out,” Bingham said.

Still, the responsibility of fire safety falls on the backs of everyone, not just first responders.

Bingham says Prattville residents can still do recreational burning, such as fire pits. He urges people to keep fires 10 feet from homes, with an extinguishing agent nearby. He says people should never leave flames unattended.

Bingham cautions people to be aware of where they place hot ashes, never leave them unattended or put them in something that could cause an unexpected fire, like a plastic trash can.

Large-scale burns require a permit from the state. In north Alabama, where the weather is drier, they have been banned. In the southern part of the state, they are being issued on a limited basis.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.