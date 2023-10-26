Advertise
Rosa Parks Museum to hold breast cancer awareness forum

The Rosa Parks Museum is raising awareness about breast cancer.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum will hold a free public forum on Friday, Oct. 27, to spread breast cancer awareness.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the forum will cover detection, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment support.

“According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime,” said McKenzie Walker, the museum’s Education Coordinator and Curator. “The Rosa Parks Museum is committed to spreading awareness of women’s health, including breast cancer.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Katelin Holmes, a board-certified surgeon and breast cancer specialist, will discuss a broad spectrum of topics on the subject of breast cancer treatment.

The forum is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Walker at mwalker166145@troy.edu or by phone at 334-241-9541.

