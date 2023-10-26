Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested, police say

FILE - This image shows a Michael Myers Halloween mask.
FILE - This image shows a Michael Myers Halloween mask.(Taylor Clark)
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Omaha police said Thursday that they had two suspects in custody who they believe assaulted victims with a hammer in multiple recent attacks while wearing a mask resembling horror icon Michael Myers.

Police reported arresting 20-year-old Jordan Payne along with a 17-year-old girl to face charges relating to three robberies reported Monday evening.

Omaha Police are investigating three robberies that took place Monday night, in which suspects were wearing "Michael Myers masks."

“In each incident the victims reported the suspect driving a gray or silver sedan. The suspect was described as wearing a ‘Michael Myers’ mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them,” the police report said, referring to the iconic villain of the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Jordan Payne is shown in this booking photo.
Jordan Payne is shown in this booking photo.(Omaha Police Department)

Payne was booked into the Douglas County Corrections Center on two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. The girl was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of criminal mischief.

In a news release, Omaha police expressed appreciation for the community’s assistance in providing tips during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Rapper T.I. premiers new movie in Birmingham
Rapper T.I. premieres movie in Birmingham ahead of Magic City Classic