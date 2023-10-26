Trenholm State hosting career fair Friday
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College and the A-RESET Unit at Montgomery County Department of Human Resources are partnering for a community job and resource fair.
The fair will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Site Auditorium, located at 3920 Troy Highway.
Click here for registration information and a list of participating organizations.
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.