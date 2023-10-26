Trenholm State hosting career fair Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College and the A-RESET Unit at Montgomery County Department of Human Resources are partnering for a community job and resource fair.

The fair will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Site Auditorium, located at 3920 Troy Highway.

Click here for registration information and a list of participating organizations.

